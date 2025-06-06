GameFi Crossing Price (XYA)
The live price of GameFi Crossing (XYA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. XYA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key GameFi Crossing Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- GameFi Crossing price change within the day is -3.51%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the XYA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate XYA price information.
During today, the price change of GameFi Crossing to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of GameFi Crossing to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of GameFi Crossing to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of GameFi Crossing to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.51%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-9.83%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+0.86%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of GameFi Crossing: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.73%
-3.51%
-13.10%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
GameFi Crossing (XYA) is an HRC-20 token and essentially focuses on the value of community at its core. The idea behind this project would be to create a beginner-friendly means of using crypto with the power of low-cost and fast transactions on the Harmony blockchain. Freyala (XYA) is be the main token using ONE as gas to be the base foundation for the entire Freyala ecosystem, including the currency for the upcoming HRC-721 token for CryptIDs. CryptIDs is the tentative name for a NFT-based monster collection strategy game on XYA, unlike anything that’s currently on the blockchain. By staking XYA, players will be rewarded with in-game tokens that can traded for booster packs containing monsters called CryptIDs. These CryptIDs are NFTs created with distinctive properties, giving each one a unique combination of stats and abilities (hence different strengths and weaknesses). Some CryptIDs being simply stronger -and more valuable- than others. Players can select their strongest CryptIDs and put them to battle against other players, either for fun, glory or more CryptIDs. This puts their own monsters on the line in a wager. Battle mechanics will remain disclosed for now. We aim to combine the monster collection tropes we all know and love with those you find in auto battler games. We are looking to find a nice balance between having the right monsters and the right strategy. CryptIDs aims to please collectors of valuables by building a marketplace on which monsters can be sold or traded.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 XYA to VND
₫--
|1 XYA to AUD
A$--
|1 XYA to GBP
￡--
|1 XYA to EUR
€--
|1 XYA to USD
$--
|1 XYA to MYR
RM--
|1 XYA to TRY
₺--
|1 XYA to JPY
¥--
|1 XYA to RUB
₽--
|1 XYA to INR
₹--
|1 XYA to IDR
Rp--
|1 XYA to KRW
₩--
|1 XYA to PHP
₱--
|1 XYA to EGP
￡E.--
|1 XYA to BRL
R$--
|1 XYA to CAD
C$--
|1 XYA to BDT
৳--
|1 XYA to NGN
₦--
|1 XYA to UAH
₴--
|1 XYA to VES
Bs--
|1 XYA to PKR
Rs--
|1 XYA to KZT
₸--
|1 XYA to THB
฿--
|1 XYA to TWD
NT$--
|1 XYA to AED
د.إ--
|1 XYA to CHF
Fr--
|1 XYA to HKD
HK$--
|1 XYA to MAD
.د.م--
|1 XYA to MXN
$--