Gameboi Price (GMB)
The live price of Gameboi (GMB) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 739.83K USD. GMB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Gameboi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Gameboi price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the GMB to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GMB price information.
During today, the price change of Gameboi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Gameboi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Gameboi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Gameboi to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|0.00%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|0.00%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Gameboi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Gameboi is an autonomous AI agent designed to facilitate and manage Web3 token airdrops. It operates primarily on social media (X, formerly Twitter) by analyzing both on-chain data (such as wallet transaction history) and off-chain interactions (such as user posts and conversations). By evaluating a user’s engagement and transaction history, Gameboi distributes varying airdrop amounts on an hourly basis. Projects can employ Gameboi to conduct their airdrop campaigns, specifying parameters like token details and optional boosts for certain user communities. In addition, participants can accumulate points (called $OPEN points) to increase future airdrop rewards, while holding the $GMB token offers further incentives. Built on the AiSweat.Shop framework and Arbitrum’s Layer-2 network, Gameboi aims to introduce an interactive approach to distributing tokens and encouraging user participation.
