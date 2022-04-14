GAME (GAMES) Tokenomics
GAME (GAMES) Information
Game aims to deliver a complete web3 ecosystem fully dedicated to gaming. We are providing to players, game studios and users the infrastructure to earn sustainable revenue on their passion for web3 games. With a purposely built blockchain focusing on high-speed and throughput, Game will unlock the true potential of web3 gaming.
Game Chain is a high-performance EVM network, built on the Arbitrum-stack utilizing Celestia data availability with near-instant finality. All powered by the advanced and fast G2 sequencer.
Game offer seamless and trustless interoperability with all EVM ecosystems. Developers can utilize known libraries and toolings such as Remix and Metamask.
Unlocking a endless possibilities for developers and creators to build on the Game Chain.
GAME (GAMES) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for GAME (GAMES), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
GAME (GAMES) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of GAME (GAMES) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GAMES tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GAMES tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
GAMES Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.