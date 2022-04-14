Game Fantasy (GFT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Game Fantasy (GFT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Game Fantasy (GFT) Information StarCrazy is the NFT and blockchain Play-To-Earn game.Collect, fuse, mine and earn. Official Website: https://www.starcrazy.com Buy GFT Now!

Game Fantasy (GFT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Game Fantasy (GFT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 166.58K $ 166.58K $ 166.58K Total Supply: $ 11.73M $ 11.73M $ 11.73M Circulating Supply: $ 11.73M $ 11.73M $ 11.73M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 166.58K $ 166.58K $ 166.58K All-Time High: $ 36.84 $ 36.84 $ 36.84 All-Time Low: $ 0.00784618 $ 0.00784618 $ 0.00784618 Current Price: $ 0.01420767 $ 0.01420767 $ 0.01420767 Learn more about Game Fantasy (GFT) price

Game Fantasy (GFT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Game Fantasy (GFT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GFT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GFT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GFT's tokenomics, explore GFT token's live price!

