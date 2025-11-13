The Game 5 Ball project tokenizes the legendary 1991 Game 5 championship ball, bringing this iconic piece of sports history to the blockchain for the first time. This initiative preserves the ball’s legacy, which marked the start of the Bulls’ dynasty and the end of the Lakers’ dominance. Driven by the community, this project merges sports history with digital innovation, allowing fans and collectors to own a share in the value and story of this historic moment. Join us in making history with the Game 5 Ball on Ethereum.