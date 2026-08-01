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The live GALAXIS Token price today is 0 USD.GALAXIS market cap is 35,142 USD. Track real-time GALAXIS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live GALAXIS Token price today is 0 USD.GALAXIS market cap is 35,142 USD. Track real-time GALAXIS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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GALAXIS Price Info

What is GALAXIS

GALAXIS Whitepaper

GALAXIS Official Website

GALAXIS Tokenomics

GALAXIS Price Forecast

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GALAXIS Token Price (GALAXIS)

Unlisted

1 GALAXIS to USD Live Price:

$0.00002071
$0.00002071$0.00002071
-2.40%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
GALAXIS Token (GALAXIS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 01:49:35 (UTC+8)

GALAXIS Token Price Today

The live GALAXIS Token (GALAXIS) price today is $ 0, with a 0.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current GALAXIS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GALAXIS.

GALAXIS Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 35,142, with a circulating supply of 1.70B GALAXIS. During the last 24 hours, GALAXIS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01940852, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GALAXIS moved +0.00% in the last hour and -8.71% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

GALAXIS Token (GALAXIS) Market Information

$ 35.14K
$ 35.14K$ 35.14K

--
----

$ 138.20K
$ 138.20K$ 138.20K

1.70B
1.70B 1.70B

6,672,726,724.0
6,672,726,724.0 6,672,726,724.0

The current Market Cap of GALAXIS Token is $ 35.14K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GALAXIS is 1.70B, with a total supply of 6672726724.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 138.20K.

GALAXIS Token Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.01940852
$ 0.01940852$ 0.01940852

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.00%

+0.03%

-8.71%

-8.71%

GALAXIS Token (GALAXIS) Price History USD

During today, the price change of GALAXIS Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of GALAXIS Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of GALAXIS Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of GALAXIS Token to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+0.03%
30 Days$ 0-7.23%
60 Days$ 0-9.21%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for GALAXIS Token

GALAXIS Token (GALAXIS) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of GALAXIS in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
GALAXIS Token (GALAXIS) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of GALAXIS Token could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price GALAXIS Token will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for GALAXIS price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking GALAXIS Token Price Prediction.

What is GALAXIS Token (GALAXIS)

Galaxis is a web3-based, distributed membership card-based community management system with a built-in economy. Galaxis is a web3 platform that provides a framework to build, grow, and govern decentralized communities. We seek to empower content creators, individuals, or anyone to create sustainable communities without any 3rd parties.

The Galaxis Ecosystem consists of many independent, separate communities. Each community is an independent unit with its own economy that is controlled by the community creator(s) and the community members. Each community has its own membership card. Owning a membership card makes you part of the community.

Membership cards of different communities can be very different. Their design and functionality reflect the aesthetics and values of the given community.

Despite their differences, they also share a lot of similarities as well: • They are all hyper-utilized NFTs, benefiting from the Galaxis Framework. • They can hold Utility Traits: digital and physical redeemables, online meetings, autograph traits, badges, and more. • They can be used in community engagement: Governance, Gaming, and Staking. In order to enable all of the above, the membership cards are integrated with ERC-20 tokens, starting with Galaxis Token, which allows each community to operate its own economy.

Throughout the platform utilities, benefits and features can be unlocked by holding Galaxis Token. • This will apply to both community creators and community members. • Galaxis will provide grants to eligible communities in Galaxis Token • Galaxis Token may also be used for community staking to unlock further benefits. • Galaxis Token will be used as part of a community voting mechanism as well.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

GALAXIS Token (GALAXIS) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

Abstract EcosystemArbitrum EcosystemBase Ecosystem

About GALAXIS Token

Which blockchain network does GALAXIS Token run on?

GALAXIS Token operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of GALAXIS?

The token is priced at £, marking a price movement of 0.02% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does GALAXIS Token belong to?

GALAXIS Token falls under the Infrastructure,SocialFi,NFT,Polygon Ecosystem,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,Abstract Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare GALAXIS with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of GALAXIS Token?

Its market capitalization is £25901.93387239200000, placing the asset at rank #6067. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of GALAXIS is currently circulating?

There are 1696700669.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for GALAXIS Token today?

Over the past day, GALAXIS generated £-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, GALAXIS Token fluctuated between £ and £, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About GALAXIS Token

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 01:49:35 (UTC+8)

GALAXIS Token (GALAXIS) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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