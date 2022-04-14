Galaxia (GXA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Galaxia (GXA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Galaxia (GXA) Information GALAXIA(GXA) aims to GALAXIA builds a virtuous cycle ecosystem to provide a sustainable web 3.0 blockchain platform environment by providing services at low cost and implementing fast and transparent processes. GALAXIA provides users with integrated platform operation, online/offline expansion of the real economy, and transparent processing through blockchain technology for a virtuous cycle ecosystem. In addition, through financial services to be added in the future, GALAXIA will provide scalability and high interoperability to provide user convenience. Official Website: http://www.galaxiacoin.io/ Whitepaper: https://galaxiacoin.io/assets/doc/galaxia-whitepager-eng.pdf Buy GXA Now!

Galaxia (GXA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Galaxia (GXA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 6.90M $ 6.90M $ 6.90M Total Supply: $ 7.62B $ 7.62B $ 7.62B Circulating Supply: $ 3.07B $ 3.07B $ 3.07B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 17.11M $ 17.11M $ 17.11M All-Time High: $ 0.02331638 $ 0.02331638 $ 0.02331638 All-Time Low: $ 0.00106629 $ 0.00106629 $ 0.00106629 Current Price: $ 0.00224353 $ 0.00224353 $ 0.00224353 Learn more about Galaxia (GXA) price

Galaxia (GXA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Galaxia (GXA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GXA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GXA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GXA's tokenomics, explore GXA token's live price!

