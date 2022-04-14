Gala Film (FILM) Tokenomics
Gala Film (FILM) Information
Gala Film is a Web3 entertainment platform where movie lovers and filmmakers are rewarded for diving into the content they love. By leveraging on-chain ownership and decentralized content delivery, Gala Film aligns incentives for both creators and fans, offering rewards for their engagement— all while making it a fun, gamified experience.
Gala Film is built by the visionary team behind Gala Games, under the leadership of Eric Schiermeyer, the Founder and CEO of Gala. With a remarkable legacy that includes co-founding Zynga and serving as CTO of MySpace, Eric brings decades of experience in tech and entertainment innovation.
Gala Film (FILM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Gala Film (FILM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Gala Film (FILM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Gala Film (FILM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FILM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FILM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
FILM Price Prediction
