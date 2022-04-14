Gakster (GAK) Tokenomics
This meme coin representing a famous cat meme was launched eleven months ago on pump dot fun on Solana but never bonded until few weeks ago. Now spontaneously people started to create memes and post them on x while organizing themselves creating social accounts for the memecoin. Gakster has now an active engaged community that keeps creating and sharing memes by taking this cat as reference. Since interest is growing and there is no real developer or team behind it I decided to apply for a listing on coin gecko
Understanding the tokenomics of Gakster (GAK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GAK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GAK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Our GAK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
