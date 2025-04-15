gAInzy Price ($GNZ)
The live price of gAInzy ($GNZ) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 37.91K USD. $GNZ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key gAInzy Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- gAInzy price change within the day is -26.79%
- It has a circulating supply of 899.79M USD
Get real-time price updates of the $GNZ to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate $GNZ price information.
During today, the price change of gAInzy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of gAInzy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of gAInzy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of gAInzy to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-26.79%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-92.38%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-98.28%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of gAInzy: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.04%
-26.79%
-83.46%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
gAInz is a swarm of AI health agents designed to revolutionize your fitness, productivity, and career. Backed by cutting-edge AI prowess and research, gAInz delivers personalized workout plans, nutrition advice, motivation, and health tracking, all accessible via Twitter and WhatsApp. The gAInzy token powers this swarm, enabling users to query AI agents and unlock their full potential. With features like guided exercise videos, voice-note support, and daily updates, it’s your ultimate fitness companion. Coming soon: AI body scanning, Pulse wearable integration, and tailored health metrics. gAInz evolves with you, helping you 10x your goals effortlessly.
