Gains Price Today

The live Gains (GAINS) price today is $ 0.0024328, with a 0.40% change over the past 24 hours. The current GAINS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0024328 per GAINS.

Gains currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 141,363, with a circulating supply of 58.11M GAINS. During the last 24 hours, GAINS traded between $ 0.00239636 (low) and $ 0.00245322 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.86, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GAINS moved +0.09% in the last hour and -3.21% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 55.71.

Gains (GAINS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 141.36K$ 141.36K $ 141.36K Volume (24H) $ 55.71$ 55.71 $ 55.71 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 243.28K$ 243.28K $ 243.28K Circulation Supply 58.11M 58.11M 58.11M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Gains is $ 141.36K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 55.71. The circulating supply of GAINS is 58.11M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 243.28K.