GAIMIN Price Today

The live GAIMIN (GMRX) price today is $ 0, with a 2.63% change over the past 24 hours. The current GMRX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GMRX.

GAIMIN currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 547,558, with a circulating supply of 57.54B GMRX. During the last 24 hours, GMRX traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03290951, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GMRX moved +2.13% in the last hour and +9.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

GAIMIN (GMRX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 547.56K$ 547.56K $ 547.56K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 886.37K$ 886.37K $ 886.37K Circulation Supply 57.54B 57.54B 57.54B Total Supply 93,140,362,694.27957 93,140,362,694.27957 93,140,362,694.27957

The current Market Cap of GAIMIN is $ 547.56K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GMRX is 57.54B, with a total supply of 93140362694.27957. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 886.37K.