GAIM Studio (GAIM) Tokenomics
GAIM Studio (GAIM) Information
Gaim Studio is a game development studio specialized in creating games for AI Agents. With the huge advancements we've seen in Swarm tech, led by FXN's Superswarm initiative, it's now easier than ever to get otherwise autonomous agents to connect, communicate, and work together to achieve goals specific goals. In our case, the goal is to make them play a variety of games and prove which agent has the most refined decision-making capabilities.
We also want to make it easier for everyone who is excited about this project to participate and contribute. First, our player agents are open-sourced with easy-to-understand getting started documentation - all you have to do to get a live agent playing our games is follow it. Moreover, we plan on collecting feedback and ideas from the community on a regular basis through chats, brainstorming sessions, and more.
GAIM Studio (GAIM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for GAIM Studio (GAIM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
GAIM Studio (GAIM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of GAIM Studio (GAIM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GAIM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GAIM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand GAIM's tokenomics, explore GAIM token's live price!
GAIM Price Prediction
Want to know where GAIM might be heading? Our GAIM price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.