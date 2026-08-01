GAIB AID Price Today

The live GAIB AID (AID) price today is $ 0.997621, with a 0.55% change over the past 24 hours. The current AID to USD conversion rate is $ 0.997621 per AID.

GAIB AID currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 20,067,172, with a circulating supply of 20.11M AID. During the last 24 hours, AID traded between $ 1.003 (low) and $ 1.003 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.23, while the all-time low was $ 0.574183.

In short-term performance, AID moved -0.00% in the last hour and -0.10% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 28.32.

GAIB AID (AID) Market Information

Market Cap $ 20.07M$ 20.07M $ 20.07M Volume (24H) $ 28.32$ 28.32 $ 28.32 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 20.07M$ 20.07M $ 20.07M Circulation Supply 20.11M 20.11M 20.11M Total Supply 20,114,994.5439461 20,114,994.5439461 20,114,994.5439461

The current Market Cap of GAIB AID is $ 20.07M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 28.32. The circulating supply of AID is 20.11M, with a total supply of 20114994.5439461. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 20.07M.