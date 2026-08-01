GaiAI Price Today

The live GaiAI (GAIX) price today is $ 0.00581646, with a 19.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current GAIX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00581646 per GAIX.

GaiAI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 954,869, with a circulating supply of 164.17M GAIX. During the last 24 hours, GAIX traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0.00718649 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.229919, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GAIX moved +0.00% in the last hour and -19.05% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 143.31K.

GaiAI (GAIX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 954.87K$ 954.87K $ 954.87K Volume (24H) $ 143.31K$ 143.31K $ 143.31K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.82M$ 5.82M $ 5.82M Circulation Supply 164.17M 164.17M 164.17M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of GaiAI is $ 954.87K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 143.31K. The circulating supply of GAIX is 164.17M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.82M.