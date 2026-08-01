Gaia Everworld Price Today

The live Gaia Everworld (GAIA) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current GAIA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GAIA.

Gaia Everworld currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 42,210, with a circulating supply of 422.47M GAIA. During the last 24 hours, GAIA traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.37, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GAIA moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Gaia Everworld (GAIA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 42.21K$ 42.21K $ 42.21K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 49.96K$ 49.96K $ 49.96K Circulation Supply 422.47M 422.47M 422.47M Total Supply 500,000,000.0 500,000,000.0 500,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Gaia Everworld is $ 42.21K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GAIA is 422.47M, with a total supply of 500000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 49.96K.