GachaAI Price (GACHA)
The live price of GachaAI (GACHA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 7.78K USD. GACHA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key GachaAI Market Performance:
Discover the latest price analysis of GachaAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
GachaAI is a Solana-based application that allows users to generate new memecoins on the pump.fun platform. Users adjust a set of sliders representing characteristics such as "Cuteness," "Professionalism," "Futuristic," "Boldness," and "Elegance" to define the attributes of their desired coin. Upon clicking the "ROLL" button and paying a fee of 0.025 SOL, GachaAI generates a memecoin based on the selected parameters.
