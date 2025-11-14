Fyde bridges AI x DeFi by bringing the Liquid Vault archetype to Ethereum. Fyde helps users consistently lock in gains, earn yield, and stay liquid. Liquid Vaults accept a variety of tokens which are automatically distributed across a diverse range of tokens and rising narratives. Gains from winners are locked in, and losses from losers are reduced. Through its AI models, Fyde helps protect against rugpulls and severe downside events, enabling users to grow crypto holdings faster with less volatility.

Fyde’s Liquid Vault allows users to deposit one of dozens of tokens and capture the market over time. Fyde’s Vault runs on crypto’s fastest simulation engine “RACE-RS”, which was designed and built internally by the Fyde team. Fyde is launching RACE-RS as an additional product to help projects conduct agent based simulations, stress tests, liquidity provisioning, and more.