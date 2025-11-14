Fyde (FYDE) Tokenomics
Fyde bridges AI x DeFi by bringing the Liquid Vault archetype to Ethereum. Fyde helps users consistently lock in gains, earn yield, and stay liquid. Liquid Vaults accept a variety of tokens which are automatically distributed across a diverse range of tokens and rising narratives. Gains from winners are locked in, and losses from losers are reduced. Through its AI models, Fyde helps protect against rugpulls and severe downside events, enabling users to grow crypto holdings faster with less volatility.
Fyde’s Liquid Vault allows users to deposit one of dozens of tokens and capture the market over time. Fyde’s Vault runs on crypto’s fastest simulation engine “RACE-RS”, which was designed and built internally by the Fyde team. Fyde is launching RACE-RS as an additional product to help projects conduct agent based simulations, stress tests, liquidity provisioning, and more.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FYDE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FYDE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
