Fyde (FYDE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.0054249 24H High $ 0.00647695 All Time High $ 0.301155 Lowest Price $ 0.00501375 Price Change (1H) -0.31% Price Change (1D) +6.92% Price Change (7D) +5.28%

Fyde (FYDE) real-time price is $0.00611263. Over the past 24 hours, FYDE traded between a low of $ 0.0054249 and a high of $ 0.00647695, showing active market volatility. FYDE's all-time high price is $ 0.301155, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00501375.

In terms of short-term performance, FYDE has changed by -0.31% over the past hour, +6.92% over 24 hours, and +5.28% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Fyde (FYDE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 105.93K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 611.26K Circulation Supply 17.33M Total Supply 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Fyde is $ 105.93K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FYDE is 17.33M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 611.26K.