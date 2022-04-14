FXN (FXN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into FXN (FXN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

FXN (FXN) Information FXN created the first ever universal AI Swarm Tech. By being universal, FXN can integrate with any framework that exists or will exist. FXN also created Room2Room, which allows agents to be connected with each other as well as have a narrator/director. This technology allows developers and creators to bring more life to their agents and brands they want to build. The proof of technology exists in the current 5 running agents. Official Website: https://fxn.world Buy FXN Now!

FXN (FXN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for FXN (FXN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.12M Total Supply: $ 999.96M Circulating Supply: $ 899.99M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.24M All-Time High: $ 0.100312 All-Time Low: $ 0.00106896 Current Price: $ 0.00124174

FXN (FXN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of FXN (FXN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FXN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FXN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FXN's tokenomics, explore FXN token's live price!

