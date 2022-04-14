Fuzzybear (FUZZY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Fuzzybear (FUZZY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Fuzzybear (FUZZY) Information Fuzzybear ($FUZZY) is a memecoin on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), created to honor the legacy of the well-known XRPL address ‘Fuzzybear,’ which famously placed a DEX order in 2014: 1 XRP for 1 BTC. The token embodies the spirit of decentralization and community-driven growth, focusing on fun, engagement, and organic expansion. With its unique narrative and strong community, Fuzzybear grows naturally as more supporters join the movement. Official Website: https://fuzzyxrp.com/ Buy FUZZY Now!

Fuzzybear (FUZZY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Fuzzybear (FUZZY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 20.86M $ 20.86M $ 20.86M Total Supply: $ 321.00B $ 321.00B $ 321.00B Circulating Supply: $ 317.77B $ 317.77B $ 317.77B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 21.08M $ 21.08M $ 21.08M All-Time High: $ 0.00011864 $ 0.00011864 $ 0.00011864 All-Time Low: $ 0.00000141 $ 0.00000141 $ 0.00000141 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Fuzzybear (FUZZY) price

Fuzzybear (FUZZY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Fuzzybear (FUZZY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FUZZY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FUZZY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FUZZY's tokenomics, explore FUZZY token's live price!

