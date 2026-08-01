Futardio cult Price Today

The live Futardio cult (FUTARDIO) price today is $ 0.00543705, with a 12.24% change over the past 24 hours. The current FUTARDIO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00543705 per FUTARDIO.

Futardio cult currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 72,856, with a circulating supply of 13.40M FUTARDIO. During the last 24 hours, FUTARDIO traded between $ 0.0042602 (low) and $ 0.00595378 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.051716, while the all-time low was $ 0.00228239.

In short-term performance, FUTARDIO moved +0.86% in the last hour and -64.58% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 6.73K.

Futardio cult (FUTARDIO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 72.86K$ 72.86K $ 72.86K Volume (24H) $ 6.73K$ 6.73K $ 6.73K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 72.86K$ 72.86K $ 72.86K Circulation Supply 13.40M 13.40M 13.40M Total Supply 13,399,859.845449 13,399,859.845449 13,399,859.845449

The current Market Cap of Futardio cult is $ 72.86K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 6.73K. The circulating supply of FUTARDIO is 13.40M, with a total supply of 13399859.845449. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 72.86K.