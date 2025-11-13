FUSION (FSN) Tokenomics
FUSION (FSN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for FUSION (FSN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
FUSION (FSN) Information
Fusion is a project which consists of an all-inclusive blockchain-based financial platform that offers cross-chain, cross-organization, and cross-data source services through smart contract employment. FUSION was established by the CEO of BitSE, an incubation company which developed QTUM Blockchain and the VeChain blockchain, crypto projects which are both successful. Fusion uses the Hierarchical Hybrid Consensus Mechanism (HHCM) that borrows things from PoW and PoS. At the same time, it uses a parallel computing by grouping nodes together, creating an efficient and safe platform.
The Fusion team used in its whitepaper the term Internet of Values which refers mostly to cryptocurrency related matters, such as the exchange and management of digital assets securely and without intermediaries. The Distributed Control Right Management is a security layer that protects all locked-in cryptocurrency assets on the Fusion blockchain. The distributed storage and sharding of a private key ensures that no one can have access the complete private key, meaning that no single node can gain control of the digital assets. Along with the traditional transaction triggering mechanism, FUSION incorporated time and event based triggers into its smart contracts. These three triggering modes have resulted from various financial situations, and have been designed to meet the requests of complex financial smart contracts.
BitSE, the company behind the Fusion Project, was founded in 2013 by Dejun Qian, being also responsible for the creation of QTUM and VeChain. QTUM and VeChain are both blockchain foundations which developed into independent ventures. The native token of the Fusion platform, FSN, will be used in paying network fees. Smart contracts require FSN in order for them to be executed, much like how ETH is used in the Ethereum network. Fusion (FSN) has a short history in the cryptocurrency market, which does not allow us to make predictions in the long term. Fusion cryptocurrency will have its Fusion mainnet launch before 30th June. We can expect a small increase in price due to this.
FUSION (FSN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of FUSION (FSN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FSN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FSN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand FSN's tokenomics, explore FSN token's live price!
FSN Price Prediction
Want to know where FSN might be heading? Our FSN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy
HOT
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
TOP Volume
The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume
Newly Added
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Top Gainers
24H crypto top gainers that every trader should look out for