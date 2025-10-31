Furucombo (COMBO) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 6.97$ 6.97 $ 6.97 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -1.90% Price Change (7D) -2.00% Price Change (7D) -2.00%

Furucombo (COMBO) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, COMBO traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. COMBO's all-time high price is $ 6.97, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, COMBO has changed by -- over the past hour, -1.90% over 24 hours, and -2.00% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Furucombo (COMBO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 37.66K$ 37.66K $ 37.66K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 78.09K$ 78.09K $ 78.09K Circulation Supply 48.23M 48.23M 48.23M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Furucombo is $ 37.66K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of COMBO is 48.23M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 78.09K.