Furo (FURO) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Furo (FURO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2025-11-14 02:28:59 (UTC+8)
Furo (FURO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Furo (FURO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 6.14K
Total Supply:
$ 997.67M
Circulating Supply:
$ 997.67M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 6.14K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00865713
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00000564
Current Price:
$ 0
Furo (FURO) Information

FURO lets you mint your memories as NFTs — turning your personal moments into something truly ownable that will provide you access to the AI assistant online.

Soon, you’ll be able to try physical version of FURO, your own AI companion watching it learn, react, and grow with you in real time. Moreover, a physical companion is just around the corner!

He’s about to become the next character the internet won’t stop talking about. A strong brand with a real toy that learns and grows with you, backed by a token built.

Official Website:
https://myfuro.ai/

Furo (FURO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Furo (FURO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of FURO tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many FURO tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand FURO's tokenomics, explore FURO token's live price!

FURO Price Prediction

Want to know where FURO might be heading? Our FURO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

