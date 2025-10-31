Furo (FURO) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00000676 $ 0.00000728 24H Low $ 0.00000676 24H High $ 0.00000728 All Time High $ 0.00865713 Lowest Price $ 0.00000564 Price Change (1H) -0.45% Price Change (1D) +1.59% Price Change (7D) -18.65%

Furo (FURO) real-time price is $0.00000724. Over the past 24 hours, FURO traded between a low of $ 0.00000676 and a high of $ 0.00000728, showing active market volatility. FURO's all-time high price is $ 0.00865713, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00000564.

In terms of short-term performance, FURO has changed by -0.45% over the past hour, +1.59% over 24 hours, and -18.65% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Furo (FURO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7.23K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.23K Circulation Supply 997.67M Total Supply 997,674,575.7383333

The current Market Cap of Furo is $ 7.23K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FURO is 997.67M, with a total supply of 997674575.7383333. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.23K.