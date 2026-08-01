Function is building the financial infrastructure that makes Bitcoin productive, unlocking yield, liquidity, and capital efficiency for holders across DeFi and traditional finance. FBTC turns Bitcoin into an asset that works. FBTC represents the first omnichain Bitcoin yield asset, enabling BTC holders to participate in structured, risk-managed and programmatic yield strategies. FBTC is fully backed on a 1:1 basis with BTC, Bitcoin Reserve Address List is public and can be verified at any time. FBTC combines the security of Bitcoin reserves with the flexibility of smart contracts, creating a secure and efficient bridge between the Bitcoin network and modern DeFi protocols. FBTC turns idle BTC into a functional and productive asset. The primary purpose of FBTC is to bring native Bitcoin liquidity into DeFi. Enabling Bitcoin holders to access a wide range of yield generating strategies, without having to sell their BTC. This not only enhances the utility of BTC but also allows holders to earn returns on their assets, making FBTC a powerful tool for maximizing the potential of Bitcoin in the DeFi ecosystem

What is the current market price of Function FBTC?

Function FBTC is valued at £47785.39004083200000, moving 1.09% over the last 24 hours. This reflects the most recent state of supply and demand across global crypto markets.

How many unique holders does FBTC have?

There are -- on-chain holders, indicating the distribution and community adoption of FBTC. A rising holder count is often considered a signal of strengthening network participation or increased long-term interest.

How active is Function FBTC on its native blockchain?

As a token on --, activity is influenced by wallet interactions, network fees, staking behavior, and smart contract usage. Elevated activity may correlate with higher trading volume or emerging ecosystem developments.

What is the total circulating supply of FBTC?

The circulating supply stands at 8461.29957664, which directly affects token scarcity and valuation. Supply changes can occur due to emissions, burns, or unlock schedules.

What's the 24-hour volume for Function FBTC?

Function FBTC generated £-- in trading volume during the past day, demonstrating how actively the asset is being traded and its liquidity depth.

How does FBTC perform relative to Crypto-Backed Tokens,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Solana Ecosystem,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Mantle Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,Sonic Ecosystem,Plume Network Ecosystem,BOB Network Ecosystem competitors?

Compared to other assets in the Crypto-Backed Tokens,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Solana Ecosystem,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Mantle Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,Sonic Ecosystem,Plume Network Ecosystem,BOB Network Ecosystem segment, FBTC's momentum is influenced by market sentiment, investor adoption, and on-chain metrics tied to --.