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The live Function FBTC price today is 64,832 USD.FBTC market cap is 548,566,643 USD. Track real-time FBTC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Function FBTC price today is 64,832 USD.FBTC market cap is 548,566,643 USD. Track real-time FBTC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Function FBTC Price (FBTC)

Unlisted

1 FBTC to USD Live Price:

$64,717
$64,717$64,717
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Function FBTC (FBTC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 01:46:10 (UTC+8)

Function FBTC Price Today

The live Function FBTC (FBTC) price today is $ 64,832, with a 1.10% change over the past 24 hours. The current FBTC to USD conversion rate is $ 64,832 per FBTC.

Function FBTC currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 548,566,643, with a circulating supply of 8.46K FBTC. During the last 24 hours, FBTC traded between $ 63,928 (low) and $ 64,946 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 127,954, while the all-time low was $ 11,469.83.

In short-term performance, FBTC moved +0.19% in the last hour and +2.68% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 17.26K.

Function FBTC (FBTC) Market Information

$ 548.57M
$ 548.57M$ 548.57M

$ 17.26K
$ 17.26K$ 17.26K

$ 548.57M
$ 548.57M$ 548.57M

8.46K
8.46K 8.46K

8,461.29957664
8,461.29957664 8,461.29957664

The current Market Cap of Function FBTC is $ 548.57M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 17.26K. The circulating supply of FBTC is 8.46K, with a total supply of 8461.29957664. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 548.57M.

Function FBTC Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 63,928
$ 63,928$ 63,928
24H Low
$ 64,946
$ 64,946$ 64,946
24H High

$ 63,928
$ 63,928$ 63,928

$ 64,946
$ 64,946$ 64,946

$ 127,954
$ 127,954$ 127,954

$ 11,469.83
$ 11,469.83$ 11,469.83

+0.19%

+1.10%

+2.68%

+2.68%

Function FBTC (FBTC) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Function FBTC to USD was $ +703.1.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Function FBTC to USD was $ +552.9910272000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Function FBTC to USD was $ +2,462.6759360000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Function FBTC to USD was $ -7.702177784755.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +703.1+1.10%
30 Days$ +552.9910272000+0.85%
60 Days$ +2,462.6759360000+3.80%
90 Days$ -7.702177784755-0.00%

Price Prediction for Function FBTC

Function FBTC (FBTC) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of FBTC in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Function FBTC (FBTC) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Function FBTC could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Function FBTC will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for FBTC price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Function FBTC Price Prediction.

What is Function FBTC (FBTC)

Function is building the financial infrastructure that makes Bitcoin productive, unlocking yield, liquidity, and capital efficiency for holders across DeFi and traditional finance. FBTC turns Bitcoin into an asset that works.

FBTC represents the first omnichain Bitcoin yield asset, enabling BTC holders to participate in structured, risk-managed and programmatic yield strategies. FBTC is fully backed on a 1:1 basis with BTC, Bitcoin Reserve Address List is public and can be verified at any time. FBTC combines the security of Bitcoin reserves with the flexibility of smart contracts, creating a secure and efficient bridge between the Bitcoin network and modern DeFi protocols.

FBTC turns idle BTC into a functional and productive asset. The primary purpose of FBTC is to bring native Bitcoin liquidity into DeFi. Enabling Bitcoin holders to access a wide range of yield generating strategies, without having to sell their BTC. This not only enhances the utility of BTC but also allows holders to earn returns on their assets, making FBTC a powerful tool for maximizing the potential of Bitcoin in the DeFi ecosystem

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Function FBTC (FBTC) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Arbitrum EcosystemCrypto-Backed TokensBase Ecosystem

About Function FBTC

Function is building the financial infrastructure that makes Bitcoin productive, unlocking yield, liquidity, and capital efficiency for holders across DeFi and traditional finance. FBTC turns Bitcoin into an asset that works. FBTC represents the first omnichain Bitcoin yield asset, enabling BTC holders to participate in structured, risk-managed and programmatic yield strategies. FBTC is fully backed on a 1:1 basis with BTC, Bitcoin Reserve Address List is public and can be verified at any time. FBTC combines the security of Bitcoin reserves with the flexibility of smart contracts, creating a secure and efficient bridge between the Bitcoin network and modern DeFi protocols. FBTC turns idle BTC into a functional and productive asset. The primary purpose of FBTC is to bring native Bitcoin liquidity into DeFi. Enabling Bitcoin holders to access a wide range of yield generating strategies, without having to sell their BTC. This not only enhances the utility of BTC but also allows holders to earn returns on their assets, making FBTC a powerful tool for maximizing the potential of Bitcoin in the DeFi ecosystem

What is the current market price of Function FBTC?

Function FBTC is valued at £47785.39004083200000, moving 1.09% over the last 24 hours. This reflects the most recent state of supply and demand across global crypto markets.

How many unique holders does FBTC have?

There are -- on-chain holders, indicating the distribution and community adoption of FBTC. A rising holder count is often considered a signal of strengthening network participation or increased long-term interest.

How active is Function FBTC on its native blockchain?

As a token on --, activity is influenced by wallet interactions, network fees, staking behavior, and smart contract usage. Elevated activity may correlate with higher trading volume or emerging ecosystem developments.

What is the total circulating supply of FBTC?

The circulating supply stands at 8461.29957664, which directly affects token scarcity and valuation. Supply changes can occur due to emissions, burns, or unlock schedules.

What's the 24-hour volume for Function FBTC?

Function FBTC generated £-- in trading volume during the past day, demonstrating how actively the asset is being traded and its liquidity depth.

How does FBTC perform relative to Crypto-Backed Tokens,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Solana Ecosystem,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Mantle Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,Sonic Ecosystem,Plume Network Ecosystem,BOB Network Ecosystem competitors?

Compared to other assets in the Crypto-Backed Tokens,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Solana Ecosystem,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Mantle Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,Sonic Ecosystem,Plume Network Ecosystem,BOB Network Ecosystem segment, FBTC's momentum is influenced by market sentiment, investor adoption, and on-chain metrics tied to --.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Function FBTC

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 01:46:10 (UTC+8)

Function FBTC (FBTC) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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