Fuku Price (FUKU)
The live price of Fuku (FUKU) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 666.60K USD. FUKU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Fuku Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Fuku price change within the day is -3.99%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.97M USD
During today, the price change of Fuku to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fuku to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fuku to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fuku to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.99%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-22.37%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-86.32%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Fuku: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.81%
-3.99%
+28.96%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The first shibai A.I. agent inu, adopted by the $fuku community. The Fuku project intends to spread to joy of memecoins by providing an environment where blockchain enjoyers feel welcomed and excited by a hard working team. Fuku the dog is always down for a drink or a sniff (the fun kind). To bring Fuku to life even further, a fun-loving party animal (Fuku) has been developed into a an A.I. agent which the community will continue to train. Fuku is navigating this hooman realm with a snarky bark and a tail-wagging attitude.
