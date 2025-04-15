Fu Bao Price (FUBAO)
The live price of Fu Bao (FUBAO) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 7.53K USD. FUBAO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Fu Bao Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Fu Bao price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 500.25T USD
Get real-time price updates of the FUBAO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FUBAO price information.
During today, the price change of Fu Bao to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fu Bao to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fu Bao to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fu Bao to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-24.35%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-52.97%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Fu Bao: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-18.97%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$FUBAO is a community-driven meme token inspired by Fu Bao, a famous giant panda recognized globally for her cultural significance. The token is built on the core values of transparency, decentralization, and community empowerment. Unlike many other tokens, $FUBAO operates with no team tokens, ensuring that the project is fully owned and governed by its holders. Additionally, with 0% taxes on both buys and sells, users can trade freely without incurring extra fees. The liquidity for $FUBAO has been burned, adding an extra layer of security and trust for its community members.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 FUBAO to VND
₫--
|1 FUBAO to AUD
A$--
|1 FUBAO to GBP
￡--
|1 FUBAO to EUR
€--
|1 FUBAO to USD
$--
|1 FUBAO to MYR
RM--
|1 FUBAO to TRY
₺--
|1 FUBAO to JPY
¥--
|1 FUBAO to RUB
₽--
|1 FUBAO to INR
₹--
|1 FUBAO to IDR
Rp--
|1 FUBAO to KRW
₩--
|1 FUBAO to PHP
₱--
|1 FUBAO to EGP
￡E.--
|1 FUBAO to BRL
R$--
|1 FUBAO to CAD
C$--
|1 FUBAO to BDT
৳--
|1 FUBAO to NGN
₦--
|1 FUBAO to UAH
₴--
|1 FUBAO to VES
Bs--
|1 FUBAO to PKR
Rs--
|1 FUBAO to KZT
₸--
|1 FUBAO to THB
฿--
|1 FUBAO to TWD
NT$--
|1 FUBAO to AED
د.إ--
|1 FUBAO to CHF
Fr--
|1 FUBAO to HKD
HK$--
|1 FUBAO to MAD
.د.م--
|1 FUBAO to MXN
$--