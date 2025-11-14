Fsjal, stylized as fsjal, is a meme art style that began on 4chan’s /v/ board in July 2009, originating from an MS Paint comic where a crudely drawn character with large, upward-pointing eyes and clenched fists expressed anticipation. The simple yet expressive design resonated with users, and the format quickly evolved into a drawing fad. People began redrawing countless characters—ranging from video game icons, anime figures, and internet personalities—into the fsjal template, giving them the signature wide-eyed, eager expression. The appeal came from its versatility and humor; fsjal could represent hype, impatience, or childlike excitement in almost any context. Over time, sprite sheets, fan art compilations, and edits flooded imageboards, forums, and later social media. Today, fsjal remains a recognizable meme style, symbolizing eagerness and joy, and it continues to be remixed as part of internet culture’s visual language.