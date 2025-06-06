Frutti Dino Price (FDT)
"Frutti Dino" is a casual SRPG(strategy roleplay game) where players use NFT-based dinos with unique, bold personalities to defend their habitat against wild mutants with genetic deformations. It features a range of play-to-earn methods as well as exciting gameplay with a seamlessly designed blockchain ecosystem connected to Frutti Dino's game content. Players are able to mint, upgrade, and burn their NFT-based dinos, which can be also traded anytime through the marketplace. To maximize earnings, players can also lease out dinos, private land, and complete expeditions. Frutti Dino is a platform-independent and can be run on practically any operating system, with mobile optimization for seamless gameplay.
