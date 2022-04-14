FRUG (FRUG) Tokenomics
FRUG (FRUG) Information
FRUG is a meme coin born from the frustration of repeated rug pulls in the crypto space. Created by artist Besol, FRUG represents resilience, persistence, and the collective spirit of a community tired of being scammed. The character, inspired by Lurch from the Addams Family, embodies an unshakable frog that’s seen it all—laid-back, emotionless, and indifferent.
FRUG aims to combine memes and art in a unique way, involving the community at every step. There is no formal team or roadmap; just an artist and a passionate community driving the project forward. FRUG’s evolution is transparent, with community members actively shaping its direction, making it a refreshing addition to the meme coin universe.
FRUG (FRUG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for FRUG (FRUG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
FRUG (FRUG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of FRUG (FRUG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FRUG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FRUG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
FRUG Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.