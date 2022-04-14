Frox (FROX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Frox (FROX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Frox (FROX) Information FROX is a unique cryptocurrency project born from the experience of an investor who faced the highs and lows of the market. Initially driven by luck and speculation, FROX realized that true success in crypto requires more than just chasing trends. Embracing a mindset of resilience and calculated risk, FROX offers a new way forward in the world of digital assets. With a focus on community and long-term growth, FROX aims to empower its users to break free from conventional investment strategies and build a more reliable, sustainable crypto future. Official Website: https://frox.ai Buy FROX Now!

Frox (FROX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Frox (FROX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 13.98K $ 13.98K $ 13.98K Total Supply: $ 999.69M $ 999.69M $ 999.69M Circulating Supply: $ 999.69M $ 999.69M $ 999.69M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 13.98K $ 13.98K $ 13.98K All-Time High: $ 0.03039739 $ 0.03039739 $ 0.03039739 All-Time Low: $ 0.00000902 $ 0.00000902 $ 0.00000902 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Frox (FROX) price

Frox (FROX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Frox (FROX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FROX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FROX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FROX's tokenomics, explore FROX token's live price!

FROX Price Prediction Want to know where FROX might be heading? Our FROX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See FROX token's Price Prediction now!

