Discover key insights into Frostic (FROST), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Frostic (FROST) Information

Frostic is the AI Operating System for Character IP, powering a new generation of AI-native characters that can think, speak, create, and monetize.

It allows creators, brands, and communities to deploy fully expressive digital twins across platforms, enabling content generation, interaction, and monetization through character-driven agents.

Launched exclusively on the Abstract Chain, the blockchain known for hosting some of the most valuable Character IP and offering seamless onboarding.