FROP (FROP) Information

$FROP is a memecoin based on $FWOGs dev Deecayz plushie, together with $FWOG we will bring the whole family back together. $FROP is a meme coin that is created to have fun together and build a strong organic community. FROP is on a mission to achieve level 100 together with all the community members. The adventure is to follow get close to FWOG.

Deecayz is actively involved in the growth of the project together with the CTO team.