FrontFanz Price (FANX)
The live price of FrontFanz (FANX) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 13.30K USD. FANX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key FrontFanz Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- FrontFanz price change within the day is +0.70%
- It has a circulating supply of 273.95M USD
Get real-time price updates of the FANX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FANX price information.
During today, the price change of FrontFanz to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FrontFanz to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FrontFanz to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FrontFanz to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.70%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-23.18%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-49.97%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of FrontFanz: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.15%
+0.70%
-13.59%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is FrontFanx(FANX)? FrontFanz is a Web3 subscription platform that offers cutting-edge livestream and video subscription features. The platform uses FANX for its end-to-end token economy. This setup allows creators to sell their content online without banking intermediaries while allowing users to anonymously subscribe to their favorite creators and earn FANX tokens and NFT rewards for using the platform.
