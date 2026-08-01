Froggie Price Today

The live Froggie (FROGGIE) price today is $ 0.00622979, with a 0.92% change over the past 24 hours. The current FROGGIE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00622979 per FROGGIE.

Froggie currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 6,229,791, with a circulating supply of 1.00B FROGGIE. During the last 24 hours, FROGGIE traded between $ 0.0061537 (low) and $ 0.00624586 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.071032, while the all-time low was $ 0.00255167.

In short-term performance, FROGGIE moved +0.06% in the last hour and -0.42% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 67.03K.

Froggie (FROGGIE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 6.23M$ 6.23M $ 6.23M Volume (24H) $ 67.03K$ 67.03K $ 67.03K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.23M$ 6.23M $ 6.23M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Froggie is $ 6.23M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 67.03K. The circulating supply of FROGGIE is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.23M.