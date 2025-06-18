What is FROGGER (FROGGER)

Frogger Token Positioned to Lead the Next Memecoin Run! Frogger enters a space that has already seen great successes from frog-themed meme coins such as Pepe ($PEPE) Apu Apustaja ($APU) FWOG ($FWOG) HOPPY ($HOPPY) and many more! Frog memecoins are established within the decentralised space and have been consistently set in motion by high profile references to the Pepe meme. These mentions have been made by the likes Elon Musk and even Donald Trump. Frogger is setting the trend and aligning itself in a similar manner which led these memecoins to billions in market cap. A key differentiator for Frogger is its broad token distribution—less than 55% is held by the top 100 holders, with Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin as the largest holder. This distribution resembles other memecoins such as $DOGE $PEPE and $SHIBA before they went parabolic. Recognition and Growing credibility Frogger has already captured attention and recognition amongst multiple social media influencers and content creators. This was expected as Frogger has History, Culture and Relevance.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

FROGGER (FROGGER) Resource Official Website

FROGGER (FROGGER) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of FROGGER (FROGGER) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FROGGER token's extensive tokenomics now!