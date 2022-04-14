Discover key insights into FrogeX (FROGEX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

FrogeX (FROGEX) Information

FrogeX is the direct successor to Froge (EcoDefi token).

With Automatic Liquidity posting, Ethereum Dividends for all holders, and gas fees equivalent to DAI and USDT. 5% Buy Tax, 8% Sell Tax.

Dedicated to supporting EcoCharity efforts, FrogeX is backed by the Froge Finance Foundation based in The Hague, Netherlands.

FrogeX was handcrafted as the first-ever Moonco 1st Generation Contract. Despite its complexity, it outperforms all meme tokens on ERC-20 in terms of gas costs. This combined with the dedicated team behind it will make FrogeX the World’s Best EcoDefi token.