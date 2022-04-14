Froge (FROGE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Froge (FROGE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Froge (FROGE) Information Froge is a memecoin based on the Froge character which refers to a set of Discord emotes of a worried frog expressing various emotions. The frog image comes from the now-inactive mobile game Froge, released in 2014 by Fandom Inc. and became popularized as a set of Discord emotes starting in 2020. In 2023, a Froge ChatGPT plugin launched and is now OpenAI's unofficial mascot. Official Website: https://froge.vip/ Buy FROGE Now!

Froge (FROGE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Froge (FROGE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.35M Total Supply: $ 649.68T Circulating Supply: $ 649.68T FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.35M All-Time High: $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

Froge (FROGE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Froge (FROGE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FROGE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FROGE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FROGE's tokenomics, explore FROGE token's live price!

