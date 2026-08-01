FRIC Price Today

The live FRIC (FRIC) price today is $ 0, with a 1.52% change over the past 24 hours. The current FRIC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FRIC.

FRIC currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 615,392, with a circulating supply of 999.92M FRIC. During the last 24 hours, FRIC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03571436, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FRIC moved +0.42% in the last hour and +1.58% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.25K.

FRIC (FRIC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 615.39K$ 615.39K $ 615.39K Volume (24H) $ 1.25K$ 1.25K $ 1.25K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 615.39K$ 615.39K $ 615.39K Circulation Supply 999.92M 999.92M 999.92M Total Supply 999,915,894.672812 999,915,894.672812 999,915,894.672812

The current Market Cap of FRIC is $ 615.39K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.25K. The circulating supply of FRIC is 999.92M, with a total supply of 999915894.672812. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 615.39K.