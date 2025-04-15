Freya the Chainbreaker Price (FREYA)
The live price of Freya the Chainbreaker (FREYA) today is 0.00774903 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.71M USD. FREYA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Freya the Chainbreaker Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Freya the Chainbreaker price change within the day is +16.11%
- It has a circulating supply of 219.75M USD
Get real-time price updates of the FREYA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FREYA price information.
During today, the price change of Freya the Chainbreaker to USD was $ +0.001075.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Freya the Chainbreaker to USD was $ -0.0032380476.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Freya the Chainbreaker to USD was $ -0.0021819377.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Freya the Chainbreaker to USD was $ -0.018772320189233007.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.001075
|+16.11%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0032380476
|-41.78%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0021819377
|-28.15%
|90 Days
|$ -0.018772320189233007
|-70.78%
Discover the latest price analysis of Freya the Chainbreaker: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+4.65%
+16.11%
+8.04%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Freya is an AI agent in game with official endorsement from the team. Tryout the game (in alpha-test) through “website” button! You can talk to Freya anywhere on Twitter by simply tagging her, and she will be provide her witty insights ;) 33.33% of supply burnt? Yes, dev bought up the supply and burnt them! An 3% supply has been sent to “Freya Foundation” multisig shared with Starfall Chronicles Team, for Freya’s ongoing development. “Sunflower, set sail!”
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 FREYA to VND
₫198.69287823
|1 FREYA to AUD
A$0.0122434674
|1 FREYA to GBP
￡0.0058117725
|1 FREYA to EUR
€0.0068191464
|1 FREYA to USD
$0.00774903
|1 FREYA to MYR
RM0.0341732223
|1 FREYA to TRY
₺0.2947731012
|1 FREYA to JPY
¥1.1119083147
|1 FREYA to RUB
₽0.6372802272
|1 FREYA to INR
₹0.6665715606
|1 FREYA to IDR
Rp129.1504483398
|1 FREYA to KRW
₩11.0542237659
|1 FREYA to PHP
₱0.4419271809
|1 FREYA to EGP
￡E.0.3951230397
|1 FREYA to BRL
R$0.0453318255
|1 FREYA to CAD
C$0.0106936614
|1 FREYA to BDT
৳0.9414296547
|1 FREYA to NGN
₦12.4382005239
|1 FREYA to UAH
₴0.3198799584
|1 FREYA to VES
Bs0.55018113
|1 FREYA to PKR
Rs2.173602915
|1 FREYA to KZT
₸4.0129126758
|1 FREYA to THB
฿0.2602899177
|1 FREYA to TWD
NT$0.2508361011
|1 FREYA to AED
د.إ0.0284389401
|1 FREYA to CHF
Fr0.0062767143
|1 FREYA to HKD
HK$0.0600549825
|1 FREYA to MAD
.د.م0.0717560178
|1 FREYA to MXN
$0.1554455418