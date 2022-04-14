Discover key insights into Frens of Elon (FRENS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Frens of Elon (FRENS) Information

Follow the story of seven frens: Trump, Elon, Vivek, RFK, Tulsi, Dana, and Joe, here to make America great again!

Being a memecoin doesn’t mean we won’t have utilities. Our developers will develop some fun and useful tools for its community members as we continue to BUIDL!

Our main goal is to make sure everyone has access to our utilities, so we build it with scalability in mind.

Launched stealth on Pumpfun with no presale, zero taxes, LP burned and contract renounced, with $FRENS anyone can become a part of the meme revolution and join the movement towards a more decentralized and connected world.