Frencoin (FREN) Information

Farm Frens first launched on Telegram in Sep. 2024, and was a consistently top ranked mini-app for months. With major gameplay improvements planned, the game will relaunch on LINE in early Q2 2025.

Farm Frens was developed by Amihan Entertainment, which was founded by ex-Riot-Games veterans and raised $10M+ in funding from Initial Capital, Translink Capital, gumi Cryptos Capital, Folius Ventures, and others. Amihan's vision is to equalize opportunity for all through play, with the goal of onboarding countries and continents to crypto.

Though the Japanese community on Telegram is small, Farm Frens found great initial traction with this audience, and is doubling down to multiply its Japanese Fren base with its relaunch on LINE.