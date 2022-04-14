Frencoin (FREN) Tokenomics
Frencoin (FREN) Information
Farm Frens first launched on Telegram in Sep. 2024, and was a consistently top ranked mini-app for months. With major gameplay improvements planned, the game will relaunch on LINE in early Q2 2025.
Farm Frens was developed by Amihan Entertainment, which was founded by ex-Riot-Games veterans and raised $10M+ in funding from Initial Capital, Translink Capital, gumi Cryptos Capital, Folius Ventures, and others. Amihan's vision is to equalize opportunity for all through play, with the goal of onboarding countries and continents to crypto.
Though the Japanese community on Telegram is small, Farm Frens found great initial traction with this audience, and is doubling down to multiply its Japanese Fren base with its relaunch on LINE.
Frencoin (FREN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Frencoin (FREN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Frencoin (FREN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Frencoin (FREN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FREN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FREN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
FREN Price Prediction
Disclaimer
