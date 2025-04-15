FREGO Price (FREGO)
The live price of FREGO (FREGO) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 113.75K USD. FREGO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key FREGO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- FREGO price change within the day is -3.25%
- It has a circulating supply of 912.58M USD
Get real-time price updates of the FREGO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FREGO price information.
During today, the price change of FREGO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FREGO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FREGO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FREGO to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.25%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-14.68%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-74.10%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of FREGO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.85%
-3.25%
-2.71%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
FREGO is working at the epicenter of AI Safety and Agentic Infrastructure to build out the future of Web3 AI super-alignment. FREGO’s product suite includes multi-agent infrastructure tools, an AI safety plugin framework, and agentic alignment auditing. FREGO has also trained and released multiple LLMs designed to be plugged into existing agents to create safer behavioral outcomes. All FREGO agents operate under the FREGO Constitution, the decentralized benchmark for AI alignment. Holders of $FREGO will be granted voting rights on the constitution. Our mission advances a dual mandate: AI Utility and AI Safety, driving the agentic future we envision — where AI can work alongside humans, Free of Ego.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 FREGO to VND
₫--
|1 FREGO to AUD
A$--
|1 FREGO to GBP
￡--
|1 FREGO to EUR
€--
|1 FREGO to USD
$--
|1 FREGO to MYR
RM--
|1 FREGO to TRY
₺--
|1 FREGO to JPY
¥--
|1 FREGO to RUB
₽--
|1 FREGO to INR
₹--
|1 FREGO to IDR
Rp--
|1 FREGO to KRW
₩--
|1 FREGO to PHP
₱--
|1 FREGO to EGP
￡E.--
|1 FREGO to BRL
R$--
|1 FREGO to CAD
C$--
|1 FREGO to BDT
৳--
|1 FREGO to NGN
₦--
|1 FREGO to UAH
₴--
|1 FREGO to VES
Bs--
|1 FREGO to PKR
Rs--
|1 FREGO to KZT
₸--
|1 FREGO to THB
฿--
|1 FREGO to TWD
NT$--
|1 FREGO to AED
د.إ--
|1 FREGO to CHF
Fr--
|1 FREGO to HKD
HK$--
|1 FREGO to MAD
.د.م--
|1 FREGO to MXN
$--