The project centers around a super cute and friendly frog who loves to connect with everyone. This cheerful character embodies inclusivity and joy, aiming to bring people together and build a strong, united community. With its playful charm and welcoming nature, the frog inspires friendships, collaboration, and a shared sense of belonging in a fun and engaging environment filled with positivity. Official Website: https://www.fregcoinsol.com/

Freg (FREG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Freg (FREG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 8.61K Total Supply: $ 999.51M Circulating Supply: $ 999.51M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 8.61K All-Time High: $ 0.00022772 All-Time Low: $ 0.00000691 Current Price: $ 0

Freg (FREG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Freg (FREG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FREG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FREG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FREG's tokenomics, explore FREG token's live price!

