What is FREE Shayne Coplan (EAGLE)

The FBI raided the home of the chief executive of the predictive betting site Polymarket and seized his phone late on Wednesday. Shayne Coplan, the 26-year-old CEO of the company, woke early on Wednesday morning in Manhattan to federal agents in his home, the New York Post first reported. Coplan himself was not arrested, the company said. On X, formerly Twitter, Coplan wrote on Wednesday evening: “New phone, who dis?” Polymarket claimed the raid was retaliation for its users betting overwhelmingly that Donald Trump would win the election. The site displayed a large chance of Trump winning before the election, giving Kamala Harris a minimal one, out of line with most mainstream polls. “It’s discouraging that the current administration would seek a last-ditch effort to go after companies they deem to be associated with political opponents,” Coplan wrote. “We are deeply committed to being non-partisan, and today is no different, but the incumbents should do some self-reflecting and recognize that taking a more pro-business, pro-startup approach may be what would have changed their fate this election.” Therefore, EAGLE (FREE Shayne Coplan) is a meme coin born to support Shayne Coplan, and using the eagle totem symbolizes freedom.

