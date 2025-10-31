Free Republic of Verdis (VERDIS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00000804 24H High $ 0.00000888 All Time High $ 0.00025723 Lowest Price $ 0.00000722 Price Change (1H) -0.32% Price Change (1D) -8.27% Price Change (7D) +9.55%

Free Republic of Verdis (VERDIS) real-time price is $0.00000807. Over the past 24 hours, VERDIS traded between a low of $ 0.00000804 and a high of $ 0.00000888, showing active market volatility. VERDIS's all-time high price is $ 0.00025723, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00000722.

In terms of short-term performance, VERDIS has changed by -0.32% over the past hour, -8.27% over 24 hours, and +9.55% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Free Republic of Verdis (VERDIS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 8.06K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 8.06K Circulation Supply 998.55M Total Supply 998,549,580.8870987

The current Market Cap of Free Republic of Verdis is $ 8.06K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VERDIS is 998.55M, with a total supply of 998549580.8870987. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.06K.