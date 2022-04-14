Freakoff (FREAK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Freakoff (FREAK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Freakoff (FREAK) Information FREAKOFF - We dont freakout, we freakoff! Our token is a key part of our ecosystem. As it is early days our token is mainly for participating as a community holder and project investor. We have plans to intergrate use cases into the token when we build out our NFT project. This project is a meme inspired by freakoff parties. It is a project that plans to develop, launch and build one of the biggest NFT collection of all time. Official Website: https://freakoff.lol/ Buy FREAK Now!

Freakoff (FREAK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Freakoff (FREAK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 17.09K $ 17.09K $ 17.09K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 17.09K $ 17.09K $ 17.09K All-Time High: $ 0.00200655 $ 0.00200655 $ 0.00200655 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Freakoff (FREAK) price

Freakoff (FREAK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Freakoff (FREAK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FREAK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FREAK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FREAK's tokenomics, explore FREAK token's live price!

FREAK Price Prediction Want to know where FREAK might be heading? Our FREAK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See FREAK token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!