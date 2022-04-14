Frax USD (FRXUSD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Frax USD (FRXUSD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Frax USD (FRXUSD) Information Frax USD (frxUSD) is a fiat-redeemable, fully-collateralized stablecoin issued by the Frax Finance Protocol. It operates using a hybrid model where governance-approved enshrined custodians mint and redeem frxUSD backed by cash-equivalent reserves, while advanced onchain mechanisms developed by the Frax Finance Protocol ensure stability, security, and seamless usability across DeFi and traditional financial systems. Official Website: https://frax.com

Frax USD (FRXUSD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Frax USD (FRXUSD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 55.86M Total Supply: $ 55.84M Circulating Supply: $ 55.84M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 55.86M All-Time High: $ 1.007 All-Time Low: $ 0.97622 Current Price: $ 1.0

Frax USD (FRXUSD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Frax USD (FRXUSD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FRXUSD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FRXUSD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

